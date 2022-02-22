Catholic World News

Indiana’s attorney general defends Catholic school’s right to fire teacher in same-sex marriage

February 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Our founding fathers guaranteed religious liberty at the very beginning of the Bill of Rights,” said Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. “That’s no coincidence. Religious liberty is America’s first freedom. Here in Indiana, I will do everything in my power to protect this liberty for Hoosiers.”

