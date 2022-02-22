Catholic World News

Church calls Scottish government’s guidelines on underage sex ‘morally bankrupt’

February 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: According to Scotland’s new National Child Protection Guidelines, police and others should not automatically inform parents of children as young as 13 about their children’s sexual activity.



“This morally bankrupt guidance entirely ignores the statutory protection given to children and should be revised immediately,” a bishops’ spokesman responded.

