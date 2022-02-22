Catholic World News

Nigerian archbishop rues declining morality, influence of wealth on politics

February 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Most parents do a lot, and the Church by vocation is taught to teach the right way, the ways of God and righteousness,” said Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.



“All these things are being done, but the secular and worldly influence seems to be quite strong, and the society is such that even parents who take good care of their children are surprised that the children go to school and come back with all kinds of manners.”

