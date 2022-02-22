Catholic World News

Bishop Zanchetta denies abuse claims in Argentine trial

February 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2017, Pope Francis appointed Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, who had resigned from his Argentine diocese for health reasons, to the newly created position of assessor at the Vatican’s Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See (APSA). He no longer works in that position.

