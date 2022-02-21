Catholic World News

In Shahkot, Christian tombs desecrated by real estate company

February 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Shahkot is a region in Punjab (map), Pakistan’s most populous province. When local Christians saw that a bulldozer was destroying graves, they immediately organized a protest, blocking a road and halting the cemetery’s destruction.

