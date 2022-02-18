Catholic World News

Miami priest sentenced to nearly 8 years in prison for raping parishioner in rectory

February 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Today’s sentencing of Father Jean Claude Jean-Philippe, CM, a member of the Vincentian religious order, hopefully will bring closure to his victim, and we pray that she and her family, hurt by this betrayal of trust, can begin to heal,” the Archdiocese of Miami said in a statement.

