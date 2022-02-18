Catholic World News

Militia destroys church in Libya

February 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On Sunday, January 23, a militia destroyed a church in Sebha, a Libyan city of 100,000, according to a French-language statement by CERNA, the Regional Episcopal Conference of North Africa.



NATO’s 2011 military intervention precipitated the Libyan Crisis, which has included two civil wars.

