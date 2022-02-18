Catholic World News

A complete guide to the Pope’s new canonical revisions

February 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In Competentias quasdam decernere, a motu proprio dated February 11 and released February 15, Pope Francis gave bishops and episcopal conferences greater responsibilities. In this article, the Pillar explains the significance of each of the changes.

