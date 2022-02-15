Catholic World News

Pope gives bishops, episcopal conferences greater responsibilities

February 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has granted greater autonomy to diocesan bishops and episcopal conferences in certain matters.



The apostolic letter Assegnare Alcune Competenze, issued on February 15, allows for national episcopal conferences to set up regional seminaries, to dismiss professed religious, and to establish their own plans for priestly formation—all matters that had previously required Vatican approval.



The Pope explained that the new responsibilities should “foster a sense of collegiality and pastoral responsibility” among bishops, and favor “a healthy decentralization.”



The apostolic letter was the second piece of canonical legislation that the Pontiff had issued in as many days, following on his move to split the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith into two sections.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!