New FDA head criticized for role in expanding availability of abortion pill

February 18, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: In a 50-46 vote, the US Senate has confirmed Robert Califf as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Califf previously led the agency from 2016-17.



“Despite the research and science which includes thousands of documented adverse events caused by chemical abortion drugs, Dr. Califf has acted to advance a pro-abortion political agenda,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund.

