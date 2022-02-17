Catholic World News

Florida governor, archbishop spar over immigration rhetoric

February 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami has criticized Governor Ron DeSantis for his stand against illegal immigration, and the governor’s office is returning fire.



After DeSantis said that rhetorical comparisons between today’s migrants and the refugees from Castro’s Cuba were “disgusting,” the archbishop implied that the governor was denigrating immigrant children. “Children are children, and no child should be deemed “disgusting,” especially by a public servant,” Archbishop Wenski said.



Christian Pushaw, the governor’s press secretary, angrily responded that the archbishop had torn the governor’s remarks out of context, and to claim that DeSantis had described any children as “disgusting” was a “blatantly false statement.” She added that “lying is a sin.”



Both DeSantis and Pushaw are Catholics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!