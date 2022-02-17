Catholic World News

Damage at Salt Lake City cathedral from attempted burglary

February 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The attempted burglary at the Cathedral of the Madeleine is one of over 120 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020.

