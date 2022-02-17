Catholic World News

Muslim, Christian leaders work together for peace in Mozambique

February 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An Islamist insurgency began in 2017 in the Southeast African nation (map).



“Although there’s a traditional religious tolerance in the region [between Muslims and Christians], the insurgency leaders take advantage of those divides,” said Father Eduardo Oliver of the Diocese of Pemba.

