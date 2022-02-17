Catholic World News

Cuba begins public consultation on same-sex marriage, adoption

February 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, “a prime supporter of the measure is Mariela Castro, director of the National Center for Sex Education and a promoter of rights for same-sex couples, as well as being daughter of the former president and revolutionary leader [Raul Castro].”

