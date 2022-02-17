Catholic World News

‘You are the last hope of your people,’ Ukrainian Catholic leader tells religious

February 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: “In the current threat of war, when the rich are fleeing from Ukraine, I reminded myself that those who vowed purity, poverty, and obedience are the last hope of his people,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said on February 15, the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord on the Julian calendar.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!