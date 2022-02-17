Catholic World News

Federal court backs synagogue in dispute with regional transit authority

February 17, 2022

» Continue to this story on Becket Fund

CWN Editor's Note: In 2020, an Orthodox Jewish synagogue in Tampa sought to advertise its Hanukkah celebration on the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority’s bus route; the transit authority, citing a policy against religious advertising, refused to publish the ad.



The synagogue, Young Israel of Tampa, filed suit in 2021, and a federal district court has now halted enforcement of the transit authority’s policy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

