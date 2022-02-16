Catholic World News

Company in which Cardinal Becciu invested now tangled in US political scandal

February 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A security firm to which Cardinal Angelo Becciu sent millions of dollars in unexplained payments is now entangled in disputes over charges of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.



John Durham, the special counsel heading the election investigation, has charged that representatives of Hillary Clinton’s campaign had access to documents in a Trump White House computer system maintained by Neustar, a Virginia firm.



In 2016 and 2017, Cardinal Becciu’s office wired large payments to a Neustar office in Sydney, Australia. The cardinal has declined to explain the purpose of those payments, except to say that they involved “​​official activities by the Secretariat of State which, by nature, are classified and couldn’t be possibly commented on.”

