Catholic World News

Pope faces ecumenical dilemma in Ukraine

February 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: In December, the Associated Press reported that plans were moving forward for a 2022 meeting between Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill—a meeting that could be scuttled by a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!