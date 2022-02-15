Catholic World News

Ambassador: Ukraine would welcome papal visit, Vatican mediation to avert war

February 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A papal visit “will have a very great impact for the development of the situation,” said Andriy Yurash, Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See. “Ukraine would be very happy to see the Pope even now.”



“As I understand it, the Vatican would be ready and happy to create this possibility for meeting leaders from both sides,” he added. “Ukraine is completely in favor of this very influential, very spiritual place for a meeting. If Russia confirms its will to sit at the table, immediately Ukraine will respond in a positive way.”

