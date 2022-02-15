Catholic World News

German bishop issues written commitment to retain LGBT Church workers

February 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on New Ways Ministry

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franz Jung of Würzburg has pledged “not to take any labor or disciplinary measures ‘if facts become known that affect the personal lifestyle with regard to partnerships, sexual orientation or the gender identity of individuals,’” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!