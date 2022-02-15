Catholic World News

US bishops’ education chairman applauds legislation honoring Catholic schools

February 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The House resolution was sponsored by Sen. Darin LaHood (R-IL), the Senate resolution by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA); the latter has passed by unanimous consent.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!