Poland’s leading prelate urges prayers for peace

February 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As the United States sent 3,000 troops to Poland following a buildup of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border (map), Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, the president of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, called for daily prayers for peace in the nation’s churches.

