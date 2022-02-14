Catholic World News

‘Blurred lines’: Ottawa archdiocese says there’s no easy take on trucker protests

February 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Several protestors disturbed Mass at St. Patrick’s Basilica when they “rushed into the church alcove shouting,” according to the report.



Notre Dame Cathedral Basilica “had their parking lot filled up with protestors, preventing parishioners from parking, including the elderly who rely on parking on site,” said archdiocesan spokesman Father Geoff Kerslake.



“When a parish employee created a note and left it on the windshields of the cars explaining the need for those parking spaces, and that the money from the parking went to support these programs, the parish received additional donations – both money and supplies – in the following week. What began as an inconvenience and a negative thing, turned into something positive.”

