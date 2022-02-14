Catholic World News

Many faith leaders wary of religious exemptions for vaccine

February 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, in its note on the morality of Covid vaccines, has taught that while it is morally permissible to receive the vaccines, “practical reason makes evident that vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary.”

