Pope laments plight of child soldiers

February 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Child soldiers are robbed of their childhood, their innocence, their future, and often of their very lives,” Pope Francis tweeted on February 12, the International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers (also known as Red Hand Day). “Each one of them is a cry raised to God that accuses the adults who put weapons in their little hands.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

