Papal aid to migrants stranded in Lithuania

February 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent 50,000 euros ($56,700) to Caritas Vilnius in Lithuania to assist migrants on the nation’s eastern border with Belarus (map), the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development said in a February 12 statement.



“Following a Belarusian policy that attracted thousands of migrants into the country offering them the hope of crossing into the European Union, neighboring Lithuania has received an unprecedented influx of migrants,” France 24 reported. “Lithuanian authorities have sent these people to hastily built reception centers, where many of them remain in limbo, sometimes for months at a time.”

