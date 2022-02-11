Catholic World News

Italian bishop suspends priest who campaigns against vaccine mandate

February 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian bishop has suspended a priest who is campaigning against the Covid-vaccine mandate.



Bishop Francesco Beschi of Bergamo said that Father Emanuel Personeni was removed from his pastoral assignment because he had abandoned “the community entrusted to his pastoral care” in order to campaign against the mandate. The bishop added that vaccination is a moral obligation as well as a legal requirement.

