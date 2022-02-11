Catholic World News

Grotto at Lourdes to reopen to pilgrims

February 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes has announced that the grotto where Our Lady appeared to St. Bernadette will reopen to pilgrims. The interior of the grotto has been closed for nearly two years in response to the pandemic.

