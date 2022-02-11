Catholic World News

Lawsuit over Catholic border ministry draws criticism from Texas bishop, others

February 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Judicial Watch and CatholicVote Civic Action filed suit against the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services. The plaintiffs allege that the federal agencies ignored Freedom of Information Act requests for records of communications with the Diocese of Brownsville (TX), Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, and the Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, TX.



“I question why Catholic Charities is being singled out when a number of other non-government organizations (NGOs) and city entities have received and are also receiving funding,” said Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville. “It is with great care and responsibility that Catholic Charities RGV utilizes all donations and funds given to assist in the humanitarian care of those suffering in the community.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!