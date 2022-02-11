Catholic World News

Pope Francis sends letter of support to Benedict XVI

February 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Georg Gänswein said that Pope Francis has sent a “beautiful letter” to Benedict XVI following the latter’s apology for, and explanation of, his handling of abuse in the Archdiocese of Munich.



In the letter, Pope Francis “expressed once again his complete trust, his full support and also his prayers” for the Pope Emeritus, said Archbishop Gänswein, the retired Pontiff’s secretary.

