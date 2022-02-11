Catholic World News
Pope Francis sends letter of support to Benedict XVI
February 11, 2022
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Georg Gänswein said that Pope Francis has sent a “beautiful letter” to Benedict XVI following the latter’s apology for, and explanation of, his handling of abuse in the Archdiocese of Munich.
In the letter, Pope Francis “expressed once again his complete trust, his full support and also his prayers” for the Pope Emeritus, said Archbishop Gänswein, the retired Pontiff’s secretary.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!