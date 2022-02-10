Catholic World News

Vatican welcomes Italian constitutional amendment on environmental protection

February 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development welcomed the Italian parliament’s decision to include environmental protection in the nation’s constitution (Reuters, Euronews coverage).



The parliamentary decision “is in the spirit of the centrality of the human person and the care for our common home in Laudato si’ and Fratelli tutti,” the Dicastery tweeted.

