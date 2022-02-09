Catholic World News

+Bishop Remi De Roo, 97

February 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on B.C. Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Remi De Roo, a proponent of women’s ordination and a leading advocate of the Canadian bishops’ 1968 Winnipeg Statement on Humanae Vitae, died on February 1.



The influential Canadian prelate was Bishop of Victoria (British Columbia) from 1962 to 1999. His poor investments left the diocese $17 million in debt, and following his retirement, an inquiry found that he had broken canon law in spending funds.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!