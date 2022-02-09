Catholic World News

Australian police interrupt Mass to check compliance with mask mandate

February 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: After receiving a tip that some worshippers St. Bernadette’s Glendalough Catholic Church were not complying with a mask mandate, police interrupted a weekday Mass and questioned five people who were not wearing masks.



“A policeman allowed himself in, strutting up the aisle demanding correct mask behavior and checking exemptions,” said one parishioner. “Where have we seen this behavior before in history?”



“It is the formal and very public policy of the Archdiocese of Perth to do everything it can to facilitate compliance with all the government’s requirements in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Archbishop Timothy Costelloe. “It is a matter of regret to me that the police were placed in a position which led them to take the action they did.”



“It is my hope that other ways can be found to deal with this delicate issue in future, and my office stands ready to cooperate with the police in this matter”

