Vatican spokesman praises Benedict XVI’s apology, explanation on abuse

February 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, praised Benedict XVI for his personal apology for “a most grievous fault” in the handling of sex-abuse cases in the Archdiocese of Munich.



“His brief and heartfelt response stems from his deep gaze of faith,” said Tornielli. “Ratzinger took his cue from the penitential act of daily Mass to express his personal and moving ‘confession.’”

