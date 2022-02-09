Catholic World News

Ukraine’s Catholic leader invites Pope to visit and help bring peace

February 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: “We have several times expressed the desire that the Holy Father visit Ukraine. We have invited him and repeated it often,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church. “We are hopeful. Gestures are very important and visiting Ukraine would be a very strong gesture for all of humanity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!