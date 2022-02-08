Catholic World News

Nun sent to prison for stealing from school to fund Las Vegas trips

February 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Courthouse News Service

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, 80, pled guilty last July to stealing over $800,000 from a California Catholic school to fund a gambling habit. A federal judge has sentenced her to a year in prison and ordered her to pay $825,338 in restitution.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!