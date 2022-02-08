Catholic World News

Hindu militants destroy Catholic house of prayer, hospitality in Karnataka

February 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The southwestern Indian state of Karnataka (map) is 84% Hindu, 13% Muslim, and 2% Christian. According to the report, “activists arrived with a bulldozer, demolishing the building that provided social services.”

