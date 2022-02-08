Catholic World News

‘Called to the Joy of Love’ is theme of National Marriage Week

February 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In discussing Called to the Joy of Love: National Pastoral Framework for Marriage and Family Life Ministry, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone , the chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth, warned of “sweeping ideological currents that destroy and undermine our sexual identity as man and woman and God-given vocations as father and mother, son or daughter.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!