Catholic World News

Top Vatican diplomat leaves Taiwan mission

February 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Father Arnaldo Sanchez Catalan, who has been serving as the Vatican’s chargé d’affaires in Taipei, has been named the apostolic nuncio to Rwanda; he will be ordained as an archbishop next week as he takes on his new assignment.



Although the diplomatic transfer was made without fanfare, it has important implications, because for years Archbishop-designate Catalan was the ranking Vatican representative in Taiwan, and no replacement has yet been named.



Although the Vatican continues to maintain full diplomatic relations with Taiwan—unlike many countries, which have bowed to pressure from Beijing—the Vatican has not had an apostolic nuncio in Taipei for 40 years. The departure of the chargé d’affaires, if he is not replaced, would represent another subtle downgrading of ties with Taiwan, at a time when the Vatican is intent on improving relations with Beijing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!