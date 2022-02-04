Catholic World News

China steps up propaganda attacks on Cardinal Zen

February 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Chinese government newspaper published four separate articles in January charging that Cardinal Joseph Zen stirred up student protests in Hong Kong in 2019.



The 90-year-old cardinal, now retired as Bishop of Hong Kong, is well known for his criticism of the Beijing regime, and in particular for his defense of religious freedom. With some of Hong Kong’s most prominent democracy activists already imprisoned, Cardinal Zen remains a key leader of the democracy movement.

