Catholic World News

34% of US priests are retired

February 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The percentage of US diocesan priests who are retired has grown from 14% in 1980, to 27% in 2000, to 34% in 2020.



The majority of diocesan priests in Milwaukee, Albany, Green Bay, and Portland (Maine) are retired, according to the Pillar’s overview of diocesan statistics. In contrast, only 13% of priests in Brownsville (TX) and 21% of priests in Arlington (VA) are retired.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!