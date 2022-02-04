Catholic World News

Nicaragua revokes legal status of Catholic charities, educational projects

February 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Neglecting quality education, impeding critical thinking and seizing universities are ways of concentrating irrational power, subjugating people, and stealing their futures,” said Auxiliary Bishop Silvio José Báez of Managua, in response to the latest repressive action of the regime of Daniel Ortega.

