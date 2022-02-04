Catholic World News

Priest murdered in DR Congo

February 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Unidentified gunmen murdered Father Richard Masivi, a recently ordained priest, as he was driving back to his parish on the evening of February 2. Father Masivi ministered in North Kivu (map), a province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo that has experienced much violence, including an Islamist insurgency.

