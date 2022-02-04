Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader: ‘People are ready to defend their country’

February 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We have experienced many disasters, and we will survive with God’s help,” Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said in an interview. “The mechanisms of the hybrid war waged against us are aimed at intimidating people: [to] paralyze their will, ability to think clearly, yet we ought to act and do good, because as long as we do good we become immensely strong.”

