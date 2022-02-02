Catholic World News

USCCB action alert: ‘Ask Congress to support poor families and protect our common home’

February 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has asked the faithful to send a message like the following to federal lawmakers: “As a Catholic, I believe we must hear and answer both the ‘cry of the earth and the cry of the poor’ by safeguarding climate investments and keeping the Child Tax Credit fully refundable for all families, including mixed-status families.” (Members of “mixed-status families” have different immigration statuses.)

