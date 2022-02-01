Catholic World News

Almost 2,800 petition for traditional Latin Mass in Virginia diocese

February 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A petition signed by nearly 2,800 people, pleading for continued celebration of the traditional Latin Mass, has been presented to Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia.



Noah Peters, who organized the petition campaign, said that most of the signatures came from people in the Arlington diocese. He allowed signatures from outside the area, he said, because many people indicated that they have relatives in the Virginia diocese, or visit there.

