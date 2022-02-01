Catholic World News

Italian military chaplain rips Archbishop Vigano for vaccine resistance

February 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Santo Marciano, the head of Italy’s military chaplaincy, has denounced Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano for encouraging military personnel to resist Covid vaccination.



“Don not let yourselves be confused or discouraged in carrying on with your mission,” Archbishop Marciano wrote in a letter to military personnel. He dismissed the “conspiracy-theory outbursts” by Archbishop Vigano, along with his “denigrating campaigns against Pope Francis.”



Covid vaccination is mandatory for the Italian military and police.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!