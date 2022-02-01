Catholic World News

Vatican linked to corporate espionage in London deal

February 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A property developer had told Vatican prosecutors that he spied on a broker who is a key figure in the Vatican’s financial trial.



Luciano Capaldo testified that he exploited his access to a cell phone to gain confidential information from Gianluigi Torzi, the broker who arranged a real-estate deal in which the Vatican lost an estimated €100 million ($112 million). Capaldo said that he passed along the information to the Vatican Secretariat of State.



In other testimony that recently became public, Msgr. Alberto Perlasca, a former aide to Cardinal Angelo Becciu, recalled that he had questioned the cardinal about the purpose of a large money transfer to Ceclia Marogna, another target of Vatican prosecutors. Msgr. Perlasca said that the cardinal replied: “We can talk about that in four or five years.” Marogna has said that she was employed by Cardinal Becciu to compile dossiers of damaging information about other Vatican officials.

