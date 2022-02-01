Catholic World News

Cardinal Gregory urges diocesan social ministries to combat racism, destruction of human life

February 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the USCCB’s Catholic Social Ministry Gathering, Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington called on participants to “continue to work to end racism and bigotry in our own time,” “seek to end the destruction of human life at all stages,” and “work to lessen the poverty that stifles the lives of too many young people.”

