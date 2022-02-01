Catholic World News

Sri Lankan media should reveal the truth to the people, cardinal says

February 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It is sad to notice some media institutions covering up the truth,” Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith preached in a homily at a Mass commemorating the anniversary of a local Catholic television station. “This is done by media institutions that are controlled by the ruling party and other political parties.”

